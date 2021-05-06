4 people freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A standoff between Minnesota police and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening Thursday despite the release of four bank employees.

Three women and a man were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch in St. Cloud, according to authorities. The first woman ran from the bank toward members of a SWAT team with her hands up. After being searched, she was escorted to safety. Two women and a man later emerged from the bank and were led to safety.

It wasn’t immediately clear if other bank employees were being held against their will.

The incident began around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, with a report to police of a robbery in progress. Law enforcement officials initially said an unspecified number of hostages were being held by a male suspect. Police said negotiations were continuing with the suspect, and there were no reports of injuries.

St. Cloud resident Abdi Kadir told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune he was in the bank drive-through when the teller hurriedly told him to leave. As he drove off, he saw people running out the bank’s front door, he said.