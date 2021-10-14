4 students hurt in northwestern Minnesota school bus crash

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Four children were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening Thursday after the school bus they were riding in crashed with a pickup truck in northwestern Minnesota's Clay County.

Sheriff Mark Empting said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in rural Clay County. Empting said the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the pickup truck may have failed to yield, but the investigation is ongoing. The school bus was equipped with a camera, which will be used in the investigation.

The bus was carrying students from the Ada-Borup School District. Empting said the students were of “all ages" and he did not have an exact number of students on board, but estimated there may have been 10.

Empting said deputies arrived to find the school bus driver rendering aid to the injured students. Four were taken to a hospital in Fargo. The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a Fargo hospital; the bus driver did not appear to be injured, Empting said.

