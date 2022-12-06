 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

$400M soybean crushing plant planned near Grand Forks

A Minnesota company has announced plans to build a $400 million soybean crushing plant north of Grand Forks

  • 0

GRAND FORKS. N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota company has announced plans to build a $400 million soybean crushing plant north of Grand Forks.

Red Wing-based Epitome Energy LLC said the plant could process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans annually.

The company said the crushing facility may allow area farmers to fetch an additional 25 cents a bushel with the ability to process soybeans nearby.

“This project will put more money in the pockets of hardworking farmers in the Red River Valley region by helping them reach more markets to meet the growing demand for soybeans,” Epitome CEO Dennis Egan said in a statement.

The project is expected to break ground next summer, with operations to begin in late 2025. The plant will employ up to 60 people, the company said.

KFGO radio reports Crookston, Minnesota, had been considered as a site for the plant but Egan said it was moved to Grand Forks because of a delay in getting permits in Minnesota.

People are also reading…

The North Dakota Department of Commerce said the plant brings to three the number of soybean crushing facilities announced this year. Other plants are planned at Casselton and near Jamestown.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFGO-AM.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking to be removed from a civil lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. An attorney for Favre filed papers Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money. It was not immediately clear how soon a judge might consider the request.

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

A twister roaring out of the early morning darkness ripped through a small Alabama community, killing two during an outbreak of tornadoes in the South. The deadly storm that struck Flatwood, Alabama, early Wednesday was one of dozens of tornadoes kicked up by a severe storm front that swept from east Texas across several Southern states over two days. Tornadoes destroyed several buildings and toppled trees in Mississippi and Alabama. A 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old-son were killed in Flatwood when a large tree fell on their mobile home. Tornadoes also damaged homes, destroyed a fire station and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi.

Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in protests

Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in protests

The city of Minneapolis has reached a $600,000 settlement with 12 protesters who were injured during protests after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd. The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says a federal judge approved the settlement Wednesday, making it official after the city approved it in October. The agreement also includes some reforms. Among them, the city will be barred from arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force against people who are engaging in lawful protests. The settlement terms also limit the use of chemical agents by officers to disperse peaceful demonstrators.

Suspect in Minnesota woman's death arrested in North Dakota

A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.

Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South

Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South

Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi have taken cover amid the blare of tornado sirens amid a severe weather outbreak erupting in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of damage from the potent storms late Tuesday, but multiple tornado warnings were issued. More than 25 million people are in the path of the vast storm system moving from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are at the highest risk for strong storms. Meanwhile, heavy snow was snarling traffic in parts of the Upper Midwest.

Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit

Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit

The Minnesota Supreme Court hears oral arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for the long-stalled PolyMet copper-nickel mine. They say regulators should have included “end-of-pipe” limits on discharges of mercury and sulfates in PolyMet’s water quality permit. And they say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, resulting in a weaker permit. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements. It's one of three major permits issued to PolyMet four years ago that remain on hold due to legal challenges.

Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors

A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing underage workers at other plants but investigators have only just starting reviewing thousands of pages of employee records at plants besides the ones in Nebraska and Minnesota where they confirmed teenagers were working. A judge already issued a temporary order prohibiting the company from employing minors and interfering in the investigation. The company says it's cooperating and already prohibits hiring anyone younger than 18.

Mississippi revises demands on Favre in welfare lawsuit

Mississippi revises demands on Favre in welfare lawsuit

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is changing its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money. The funds were intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. The department dropped its demand of $1.1 million against Favre, acknowledging he has already repaid that money for an unfulfilled pledge of public speeches. But it made a new demand of up to $5 million against Favre and a university sports foundation, saying money from an anti-poverty program was improperly used to pay for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Same-sex couples say they're happy that Congress is moving quickly to ensure nationwide recognition of gay marriage. But they're also upset that it's necessary seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed it as a constitutional right. Democrats moved to add protections after the high court overturned a woman's right to abortion and Justice Clarence Thomas suggested a decision upholding gay marriage also could be reconsidered. Congress is expected to approve the Respect for Marriage Act. Sharon Bishop-Baldwin says she's disheartened her rights are still an issue. She and her wife led a fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma and thought the matter was settled.

Minnesota board accepts anti-drug aid for minority students

A southern Minnesota school district has agreed to accept a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Monday night's vote comes after two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that only one of the seven-person Faribault school board voted against accepting the funding on Monday. Board Member Richard Olson has argued that the grant "does not help all students.” About 60% of students in the Faribault district are children of color.

Watch Now: Related Video

Real ID deadline delayed again to 2025

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News