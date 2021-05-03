 Skip to main content
5 arrested, weapons seized after pursuit through Twin Cities
5 arrested, weapons seized after pursuit through Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say five people were arrested and several guns were recovered after a chase through several cities in the Twin Cities metro area Monday afternoon.

Minneapolis police said the pursuit began about 2 p.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle on the city's north side. One of the people in the vehicle was wanted in connection with at least one shooting, police said.

After tracking the vehicle through several cities it was eventually disabled by an officer with the Crystal Police Department. All five occupants were taken into custody. One of the weapons seized was a semi-automatic rifle.

No injuries were reported.

