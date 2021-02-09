5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested

“None of the information that we have from our past contact with him would indicate that he was unhappy with, or would direct his anger at, anyone other than people within the facilities where he had been treated or where they had attempted to give treatment,” Budke said.

Kelly Spratt, the president of Buffalo Hospital, said the five patients who were wounded were rushed to hospitals, but that he didn’t know any of their conditions.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Ulrich was well-known to law enforcement before the attack.

“We have had several calls for service dating to 2003,” Deringer said.

Public online court records for Ulrich list a handful of arrests and convictions for drunken driving and possession of small amounts of marijuana from 2004 through 2014, mostly in Wright County, including two convictions for gross misdemeanor drunken driving that resulted in short jail sentences.

North Memorial Health spokeswoman Abigail Greenheck said multiple victims were brought to its hospital in Robbinsdale. She did not say how many or what condition they were in.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' enforcement group and special agents from the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded.