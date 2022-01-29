6 charged in organized thefts from Twin Cities stores

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Six people have been charged with being among nearly 20 who plotted and ambushed several retail outlets in the Twin Cities on Black Friday over the Thanksgiving weekend, grabbing thousands of dollars in merchandise in front of stunned shoppers and employees.

“This brazen act by an organized group shocked those who witnessed it first-hand as well as the retail community and law-abiding shoppers who were out making purchases ahead of the busy holiday season,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said Friday.

The Star Tribune reported Best Buy stores in Burnsville, Blaine and Maplewood were targeted, as well as a Dick’s Sporting Goods outlet in Richfield.

Televisions, computer tablets, a hoverboard and other electronics totaling more than $26,000 were taken by the armloads from the Best Buy stores. The charges did not specify the items or the dollar amount in connection with the thefts from Dick’s.

Mob thefts also occurred elsewhere in major cities around the country in November. Several burglaries were reported in Chicago stores on Black Friday. Smash-and-grab incidents were reported earlier in the month at high-end brand outlets such as Louis Vuitton in the San Francisco area. Walgreens temporarily closed several of its drugstores in San Francisco, citing “organized retail crime.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0