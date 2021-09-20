6 decades removed from last big flood, La Crosse not resting

Rafajko said older structures are a concern. She said many were built before modern flood mitigation practices.

“The biggest concern is an aging housing market,” she said. “We have houses with basements that shouldn’t have basements.”

She said green space and wetlands are important parts of any mitigation plan.

“Any green space is beneficial, especially when it’s in a flood plain,” she said.

Alex Le of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said awareness is critical for homeowners.

“They should know where they are in the floodplain to know what kind of risk they’re facing,” Le said.

Rafajko said mitigation plans are important because the city can qualify for federal funding with an approved plan in place. Projects eligible for funding include relocating houses and storm drain replacement.

Those who weren’t able to attend the open house can still share their comments through a survey posted on the project’s website. The process is in the early stages, but city officials hope to have a plan ready within a year.

“There is a lot of regulation for living in a floodplain, and for good reason,” Rafajko said. “My personal goal is to get a gauge of the community’s perceptions of living in a floodplain and what that entails.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, La Crosse Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0