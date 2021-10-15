6 shot in 3 separate Minneapolis incidents within 45 minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Six people were shot and injured in Minneapolis in three separate incidents that occurred within 45 minutes of each other.

The shootings happened Thursday night.

Police say the first call came in at 9:06 p.m. Police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue and they arrived to find a man on the ground, who appeared to have been shot. He was taken to a hospital.

Another 911 call came in at 9:25 p.m. about a shooting on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South. Police arrived there to find a man who appeared to have been shot. He was also taken to the hospital.

At 9:46 p.m., police got multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East. Officers arrived to find two men appeared to have been shot. They were taken to the hospital. A third man had been grazed by a bullet and a fourth man went to the hospital on his own with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the medical conditions of all the victims were not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0