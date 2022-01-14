 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

6-year-old struck, killed on highway in Mille Lacs County

The State Patrol says an individual struck and killed on an east-central Minnesota highway was a 6-year-old girl

  • 0

ONAMIA, Minn. (AP) — The individual struck and killed on an east-central Minnesota highway was a 6-year-old girl, according to the State Patrol.

The patrol said the child was in the lanes of traffic when she was struck on Highway 169 about 11 p.m. Thursday near Onamia in Mille Lacs County.

Troopers identified the child as Unique Sincere Beaulieu. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had no information on why the 6-year-old girl was on the highway.

A 48-year-old woman was driving the SUV that struck the girl.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court blocks Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for big businesses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News