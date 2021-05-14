A look at big settlements in US police killings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer in December, will receive a $10 million settlement from the city of Columbus.

Hill, 47, was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone. Coy was fired and has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges.

Some settlements in police killings are kept private. Often a settlement includes money but specifies there was no admission of guilt. Some such lawsuits end up in court where a jury can award massive settlements that are reduced on appeal.

Here is a look at other high-profile cases of police killings of Black and brown people and the settlements:

In March, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million in what the attorney for George Floyd’s family said was the largest pretrial civil rights settlement ever.