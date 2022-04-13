Activists seek change after 4 kids handcuffed in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Activists in Minnesota are calling for changes in the way officers deal with children after police in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood handcuffed four juveniles, including a 10-year-old, as they investigated an incident for which the kids were later cleared.

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said Tuesday that two 12-year-olds, a 16-year-old and the 10-year-old were handcuffed for about 20 minutes and released.

Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, said the 16-year-old is her son, and she went to the scene after he called for help. A video posted to Facebook shows Garraway pressing officers to let the children go.

“I got the scariest call any mother can receive — my baby begging for my help,” Garraway said. “They don’t understand the damage they cause. I think this is a learning experience. This isn’t how you treat people’s children.”

Garraway said she wants the Maplewood Police Department to change its policy on detaining and handcuffing children. She said the kids will never forget what happened.

“They were innocent babies," she said.

Steiner said the officers were responding to a report of shots fired at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing four children on a surveillance camera outside a business, the Star Tribune reported.

Maplewood communications manager Joe Sheeran said police found four children walking in the area. Two ran away as officers approached, but returned about five minutes later. Sheeran said that about 20 minutes into the incident, officers handcuffed the children when police received information about “safety issues." The officers later determined the four were not involved.

Attorney Jeff Storms said the case is an example of implicit bias and breeds distrust of law enforcement. Garraway and Tanya Gile, the mother of one of the 12-year olds, said three of the children are Black and one is Hispanic, the Pioneer Press reported.

“Despite the fact they did nothing wrong they were still handcuffed and put in squad cars," Storms said, adding: “It’s hard to envision that this would have happened to white children in other communities in Minnesota.”

Steiner said police are still seeking suspects.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

