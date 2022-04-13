 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Activists seek change after 4 kids handcuffed in Maplewood

Activists in Minnesota are calling for changes in the way officers deal with children after police in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood handcuffed four juveniles as they investigated an incident for which the kids were later cleared

  • 0

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Activists in Minnesota are calling for changes in the way officers deal with children after police in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood handcuffed four juveniles, including a 10-year-old, as they investigated an incident for which the kids were later cleared.

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said Tuesday that two 12-year-olds, a 16-year-old and the 10-year-old were handcuffed for about 20 minutes and released.

Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, said the 16-year-old is her son, and she went to the scene after he called for help. A video posted to Facebook shows Garraway pressing officers to let the children go.

“I got the scariest call any mother can receive — my baby begging for my help,” Garraway said. “They don’t understand the damage they cause. I think this is a learning experience. This isn’t how you treat people’s children.”

Garraway said she wants the Maplewood Police Department to change its policy on detaining and handcuffing children. She said the kids will never forget what happened.

People are also reading…

“They were innocent babies," she said.

Steiner said the officers were responding to a report of shots fired at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing four children on a surveillance camera outside a business, the Star Tribune reported.

Maplewood communications manager Joe Sheeran said police found four children walking in the area. Two ran away as officers approached, but returned about five minutes later. Sheeran said that about 20 minutes into the incident, officers handcuffed the children when police received information about “safety issues." The officers later determined the four were not involved.

Attorney Jeff Storms said the case is an example of implicit bias and breeds distrust of law enforcement. Garraway and Tanya Gile, the mother of one of the 12-year olds, said three of the children are Black and one is Hispanic, the Pioneer Press reported.

“Despite the fact they did nothing wrong they were still handcuffed and put in squad cars," Storms said, adding: “It’s hard to envision that this would have happened to white children in other communities in Minnesota.”

Steiner said police are still seeking suspects.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest man for sexually assaulting 5-year-old in 2016

Police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl waiting for her school bus in St. Paul in 2016. The Pioneer Press reports that investigators collected DNA evidence at the time of the assault but periodic database searches didn't turn up any matches until this past December. The match led police to a 19-year-old man. Officers arrested him in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, on Monday. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota. The man would have been 13 at the time of the assault.

Rochester country club cancels conservative group's lunch

A conservative think tank isn't happy with a Rochester country club that canceled its lunch event. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Center of the American Experiment was set to sponsor a lunch on public safety at the Rochester Golf and Country Club last month. According to the center, nearly 50 attendees were left standing in the parking lot after the club canceled the event. The center has filed a lawsuit accusing the club of breach of contract, alleging the club canceled the event after members circulated a petition against it. The center also is suing Erin Nystrom, a club member who created the petition, for interference with the contract.

Mother of toddler who died of drug overdose charged

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose at a West St. Paul apartment has been charged with manslaughter. The 34-year-old woman was arrested Thursday and booked into the Dakota County Jail where she is being held on $250,000 bond. First responders were called to the apartment on Dec. 7, 2020 on a report of a child not breathing. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the boy died of a fentanyl overdose. A criminal complaint does not say how the toddler ingested the drug.

Former Alexandria police chief charged with theft

A former Alexandria police chief was arrested and charged with theft for using city funds to purchase items for his personal use. After a yearlong investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the 57-year-old Richard Wyffels, who retired in September 2020, charged more than $65,700 to a city-issued credit card, beginning in December 2014. None of the items that were purchased could be found in the Police Department. The Star Tribune reports Wyffels was arrested Friday. An attempt to reach Wyffels was not successful. The investigation is ongoing.

Minneapolis man sentenced to 12 years for armed robbery

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an armed robbery that injured one person. Abdiweli Mohamed Jama pleaded guilty in November to robbery and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The robbery took place in November 2020. Authorities say the 32-year-old Jama was armed with a pistol when he attempted to rob Market Barbecue in Minneapolis. An employee was shot once in the shoulder and once in the knee during a struggle to get the gun from Jama. Jama was ordered to serve five years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.

Minnesota Senate passes GOP tax cut but fight will continue

Minnesota Senate passes GOP tax cut but fight will continue

The Minnesota Senate’s Republican majority has passed an $8.4 billion tax cut bill. The highlights include permanent income tax cuts for all taxpayers and excluding all Social Security income from the state income tax. Democratic leaders say the plan would disproportionately benefit the well-off. But six Democrats joined with Republicans on the 42-24 vote to approve the package Thursday. There's little common ground between the Republican plan and the tax package unveiled by the House Democratic majority on Monday. Senate GOP leaders acknowledge that the final tax plan that emerges from the legislative session could look very different.

Minnesota Legislature approves emergency $1M for bird flu

Minnesota Legislature approves emergency $1M for bird flu

The Minnesota Legislature has rushed through $1 million in emergency funding to bolster the fight against bird flu. The highly contagious disease has cost the state’s turkey farmers more than 1 million birds so far. Senate Agriculture Chairman Torrey Westrom pointed out before the unanimous vote in the Senate and the 129-1 vote in the House on Thursday that the numbers of affected Minnesota farms and birds have doubled in less than a week. Minnesota is the top turkey producing state, with nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds per year. Across the U.S., the outbreak is the biggest since 2015, with Iowa the hardest hit state.

MPS students begin to make up for time lost during strike

Students are returning to the classroom in Minneapolis Public Schools following spring break and will now begin making up for instruction time lost because of the teachers strike. Starting Monday, students will be in school 42 minutes longer. That will make up five days of the 15 days of learning lost when teachers and support professional went on strike March 8 idling some 29,000 students and about 4,500 educators and staff in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts. The additional 10 days will be added to the end of the school year, extending it until June 24. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellen warns nations flouting Russia sanctions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News