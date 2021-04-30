Activists take next step in push to replace Minneapolis PD

Antonio Williams with The People’s Canvass said during a news conference that he had spoken with many Minneapolis residents who experienced brutality, injustice and indifference at the hands of the city’s police. Williams called the breadth of signatures a “screaming indictment on the old way” of policing.

“It is saying we want something new, and we want you to hear us and we want you to hear us now,” Williams said. “Give us a chance, give us a choice to choose something new that works for all people.”

The coalition is made up of more than 20 local organizations, including Reclaim the Block and the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, among others. According to a campaign finance report, the group received $500,000 from the Open Society Policy Center, which has ties to billionaire George Soros.

Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, a group formed after the 2015 death of Jamar Clark in a confrontation with Minneapolis police, is gathering signatures for another petition that would put control of decisions about the police department under an elected Citizen Police Accountability Council.