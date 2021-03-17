Advocates push for changes to Minnesota's predatory registry

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Advocates in Minnesota are pushing legislators to remove most juveniles from the state's predatory registry, arguing that it makes it difficult for young people to overcome societal barriers.

The state's Predatory Offender Registry has more than 18,000 names, which includes people in their teens through their 60s, according to a spokesperson from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. In some cases, people can be placed on the list without a conviction.

Patty Wetterling, who helped create the registry after her 11-year-old son Jacob was kidnapped and killed in 1989, and others want state lawmakers to reevaluate the way names get placed on the registry.

“I hate sex crimes. I am not lenient on people who cause harm to children,” Wetterling told the Star Tribune in a Wednesday report. “But I’m suggesting that children who harm children are different from a 45-year-old man hurting children.”

A spokesperson for Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension didn't immediately return an Associated Press inquiry into how many juveniles are actually on the list.