After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly

Prosecutors in Brooklyn have lined up multiple female accusers — mostly identified in court papers as “Jane Does” — and cooperating former associates who have never spoken publicly before about their experiences with Kelly.

When the women and girls arrived at the lodging, a member of Kelly’s entourage would provide them with instructions prohibiting them from interacting with each other, prosecutors said in court papers. At the concerts, they were positioned so that Kelly could see them from stage.

Kelly had rules barring partners leaving their room to eat to go to the bathroom without receiving his permission and from looking at other men. He told them how they should dress, and required them to call him “Daddy."

The breadth of the latest investigation also brings a new twist that sets it apart from other signature #MeToo era cases like those of Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein: Prosecutors say there will be new evidence about at least two underage “John Doe” victims.

The documents say Kelly also groomed two teenage boys, including a 17-year-old he met at a local McDonalds in late 2016.