Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes

The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, says she was injured while she was briefly detained by one of the same department’s officers after she stopped to record the arrest of a person during a traffic stop. Katie Wright said Thursday that she was worried about what the Brooklyn Center officers might do to the person being handcuffed when she pulled over Wednesday night. She says the officer injured her wrist. Brooklyn Center police say they released body camera video of the encounter to “promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.” In April 2021, Katie Wright's 20-year-old son, who was Black, was killed during a traffic stop by Kim Potter, a white officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser.