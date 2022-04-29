Agents investigate fatal shooting by officers near Bowlus

BOWLUS, Minn. (AP) — State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by a sheriff's deputy and Minnesota trooper in Morrison County.
According to the Minnesota Department of Safety, members of the West Central Drug Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle about 13 miles south of Little Falls about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Officials haven't said what caused the trooper and a deputy from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office fire their weapons. The DPS said a man in the vehicle was killed and a second person inside was injured. That's person's condition was not disclosed.
Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. A handgun was recovered at the scene near Bowlus, the Star Tribune reported.
The DPS said the trooper's body camera captured portions of the incident.
