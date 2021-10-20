Airline to offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An airline is coming to the Burlington International Airport offering seasonal nonstop flights to Minneapolis starting next June.

Airport officials made the announcement about Sun Country Airlines, based in Minneapolis, on Tuesday.

The decision follows increased demand by Vermonters, said Acting Director of Aviation Nic Longo.

"It really opens up opportunities for our passengers to fly to the West Coast,” he said.

Last week, the airport broke ground on a 30,000-square-foot expansion to the terminal. The $14.5 million project, funded largely by a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program Grant, will add five screening lanes, more room for lines and space for concessions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0