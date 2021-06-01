All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife

FOSSTON, Minn. (AP) — The operator of an all-terrain vehicle was killed and his wife, a passenger, was seriously injured in a crash Monday in Polk County, sheriff's officials said.

The ATV entered a ditch near Fosston and rolled over. Seventy-five-year-old Edward Halvorson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Seventy-one-year-old Judith Halvorson was taken to a hospital in Fosston and later was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. There's no word on her condition.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0