 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife
0 comments
AP

All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOSSTON, Minn. (AP) — The operator of an all-terrain vehicle was killed and his wife, a passenger, was seriously injured in a crash Monday in Polk County, sheriff's officials said.

The ATV entered a ditch near Fosston and rolled over. Seventy-five-year-old Edward Halvorson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Seventy-one-year-old Judith Halvorson was taken to a hospital in Fosston and later was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. There's no word on her condition.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No Harvey flood aid for Houston area sparks anger

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News