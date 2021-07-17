American Hmong community revels in St. Paul Olympic gymnast

“There’s a lot of pressure. And there’s a lot of stress that comes with visibility,” said Dr. MayKao Hang, dean of the Morrison Family College of Health at the University of St. Thomas. “I’m sure she’s used to that by now because she is very competitive. And obviously, she’s very talented to get to where she is.“

Hang also founded Hnub Tshiab: Hmong Women Achieving Together, a group aimed at improving the lives of Hmong women.

“When I was Suni’s age, we weren’t allowed to actually participate in high school sports, much less activities that were occurring in middle school or elementary schools. Girls were thought of as children to be loved for sure, but as being in the home and assisting with families,” Hang said.

She said Lee making the Olympic team represents not only a big moment for Hmong Americans, but also a change in culture.

“Suni represents so much more than the athletics and the competition, the fact that she’s reached this threshold moment in her career,” Hang said. “It’s what so many women of my generation who are in our 40s were trying to fight for when we were in our 20s because we remember what it’s like to actually be not allowed to participate in tennis or in gymnastics or just in any kind of sport.