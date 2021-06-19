Amid report on farm-related pollution, conservation cited

Out of that process comes a nutrient-rich fertilizer that is incorporated into the soil — not sprayed on top — to help reduce emissions, Brubaker said.

A system of hoses and underground pipelines even helps to move that fertilizer and waste throughout the Brubaker Farms footprint, helping him scale back vehicle use, he said.

That’s not to mention that the digester converts manure-related emissions of the greenhouse gas methane to electricity — enough to power 300 homes.

Brubaker conceded that implementation was sometimes costly, but he did not shy away from the fact that he and his sons, who now own and manage the farm, have been able to lean on public grant funding.

According to Brubaker, he knows many local farmers are willing to do the same, implementing conservation measures where they make sense.

“Driving around, you can see some bad,” Brubaker said, “but if you think that’s how everything is, it’s not.”

In his mind, the only way to increase farmers’ adoption of conservation is through education.

Meanwhile, Hill and his fellow researchers hope their study could lead to heightened scrutiny, possibly attracting the attention of regulators and decision-makers.