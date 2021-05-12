Analysis: McDavid NHL's MVP front-runner in condensed season

Using any metric, Connor McDavid’s 100-plus point season makes the Edmonton Oilers captain the clear frontrunner for the NHL MVP award.

Other than teammate Leon Draisaitl’s 81 points entering play Tuesday, no one else was within 30 points of McDavid in his bid to win a second Hart Trophy.

Determining the league’s other award finalists is far more challenging, given how difficult it is to judge one player’s production versus another when teams played division-only opponents over a condensed 56-game schedule.

“That’s the one thing that is really going to make it difficult because the fact is there’s been so many games in such a short amount of time,” NBC analyst Pierre McGuire said. “And what happens in the North (Division) may be a little bit different than what happens in the West or the Central or the East.”

Voters will have to rate players on a curve based on the unique divisional differences.