Andrew Brown Jr. funeral set for Monday with Sharpton eulogy

A funeral will be held next Monday for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

Lawyers for Brown’s family said that the funeral will take place at noon on Monday in Elizabeth City. Other details of the arrangements were still being settled. Brown was shot and killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.

Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would properly honor his legacy, said Lee Ferebee, the uncle of Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee.

“We had a really good conversation about giving Andrew the kind of sendoff that we felt like he was worthy of,” Ferebee said in a phone interview. “So, Reverend Sharpton, we reached out to him, and we confirmed that he’s going to be performing the eulogy for us.”

The civil rights leader delivered the eulogy last week for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.