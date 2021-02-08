 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another vehicle stolen in Twin Cities with child inside
0 comments
AP

Another vehicle stolen in Twin Cities with child inside

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say another vehicle has been stolen in the Twin Cities with a child inside.

This time it happened at a Walgreens store in St. Paul on Sunday evening. Authorities say the woman who owns the car left the vehicle idling with a 6-year-old girl inside while she shopped.

After the woman called police, officers found the car abandoned a couple blocks away and the girl was unharmed, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

In a similar incident a day earlier, a car was stolen in north Minneapolis with a 1-year-old boy inside. Hours later, a woman spotted the idling SUV with the child inside in a Brooklyn Center church parking lot.

The woman had seen an Amber Alert about the stolen vehicle and the toddler in the back seat and called police. The boy was not hurt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News