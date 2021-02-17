Another vehicle stolen in Twin Cities with children inside

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Another vehicle stolen in the Twin Cities with children inside has had the same fortunate outcome as two others recently.

Police say a minivan left running with a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old in the backseat was taken Tuesday about 10 p.m. in St. Paul.

A mother told police she was dropping something off at an address and was only away from the vehicle for a short time. She returned to find a male inside the minivan driving away, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

A man working as a security guard later spotted the children walking outside and called 911. Paramedics were called to check the children, who were cold but otherwise unharmed.

Officers later found the minivan abandoned. No arrests have been made.

In a similar case Feb. 7, a woman left her 6-year-old daughter inside an idling car while she went into Walgreens in St. Paul. The vehicle was stolen, but later found abandoned blocks away and the girl was unharmed.

And just a day before, an Amber Alert was issued after an SUV was stolen in Minneapolis with a 1-year-old boy inside. A woman later spotted the SUV in Brooklyn Center. It had been abandoned outside a church and left running. The toddler was found safe inside.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0