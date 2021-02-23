Appeals court to weigh 3rd-degree murder charge for Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for March 1 on prosecutors' request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin faces trial starting March 8 on one count of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. Last October, Judge Peter Cahill dismissed a third-degree murder charge, saying prosecutors would have to show Chauvin’s intentional conduct was “eminently dangerous to others” and not specifically directed at Floyd.

Prosecutors asked Cahill to restore the charge earlier this month. They cited a three-judge appeals court panel that upheld a third-degree murder conviction against former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor for the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault. In the Noor decision, the panel ruled that a third-degree murder conviction can be sustained even if the action that caused a death was directed at one person.