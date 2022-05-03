Appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota appeals court has sided with a Wright County man who was fined for flying a huge Donald Trump flag on top of a crane.
The court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson's free speech rights when it decided the 30-foot (94 meters) by 50-foot (15.2 meters) flag violated the local sign ordinance because of its size and lack of a permit.
The flag is attached to the top of a crane at Johnson's construction business in Buffalo, the Star Tribune reported.
“We believe one of the bedrock foundations in this country is you can’t publicly punish someone for their political speech," said Johnson's attorney Aaron Dean.
The city initially fined Johnson $600 for the Trump flag which read “TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great.”
The flag went up before the 2020 presidential campaign, Johnson said. After Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner over Trump, police stopped by and told Johnson he had 10 days to take the political sign down.
Johnson removed the flag, but reconsidered and put it back up in April 2021.
