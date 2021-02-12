Appeals Court won't delay ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death

The appeals court found that prosecutors did not show that holding Chauvin’s trial in March would have a “critical impact” on their ability to successfully prosecute the case, which is the threshold they need to meet for a pretrial appeal.

“Because the state has not shown critical impact on the outcome of the trial, and there is no basis for this court to exercise inherent authority to review the pretrial rulings challenged by the state, these appeals must be dismissed,” according to the decision.

The appeals court found that even though the state suggested in passing that its ability to prosecute the case might be impacted by COVID-19 if trial participants get sick and a mistrial results, in general, the state arguments related "not to the state’s ability to prosecute but rather to public-health risks.”

The ruling says those concerns are important, but the judicial branch has safeguards in place. The appellate court also said that while it doesn't dismiss concerns that COVID-19 could spread at protests or other activities outside the courtroom, "we are not persuaded that the concerns establish a rationale for appellate jurisdiction.”