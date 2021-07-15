 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armed man barricaded in Fargo motel arrested after standoff
0 Comments
AP

Armed man barricaded in Fargo motel arrested after standoff

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say an armed man was arrested Thursday after a nearly five-hour standoff with police that started when he barricaded himself inside a Fargo motel room.

Authorities said the 59-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man was armed with a knife. Other guests at the motel were evacuated and the Red River Valley SWAT team was called to help police during negotiations.

The man is facing charges of terrorizing, preventing arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on two unrelated warrants.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

German spa town left inundated by floodwaters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News