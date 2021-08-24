 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest made in fatal shooting of teen in Brooklyn Park
0 Comments
AP

Arrest made in fatal shooting of teen in Brooklyn Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a teenager outside a market in a Twin Cities suburb.

The 18-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis Monday afternoon in the death of 16-year-old Varney Kennedy of Golden Valley.

A criminal complaint charging the man with intentional second-degree murder says a witness told police he walked to the market in Brooklyn Park with the defendant on Aug. 17 and went inside while he stayed in the parking lot to sell marijuana vaping cartridges. The witness said he heard shooting while in the store.

The victim was found outside with gunshot wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center where he died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Kennedy died of multiple gunshot wounds..

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News