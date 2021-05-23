Arrest made in Minneapolis shooting that killed 2, wounded 8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say one person has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday left two people dead and eight more wounded.

Police spokesman John Elder said that a 23-year-old Bloomington man has been arrested and booked on probable cause murder charges in the shooting near the Monarch nightclub. He has not been formally charged.

A preliminary investigation shows that that two people were standing in a crowded area and got into a verbal confrontation. Both individuals pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

The man in custody was one of two shooters at the scene. The other gunman was killed in the shootout, Elder said.

Five men and five women were shot, police said. Two of the men died and another man was hospitalized in critical condition. The other seven had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

