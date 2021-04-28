Arrest made in vandalism to Moorhead mosque

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for spray painting hate-related messages on a mosque in Moorhead, according to police.

The local man was taken into custody Tuesday night in south Moorhead after police received important information from a local business employee that led to the suspect's identification, police said in a statement.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning on the outside of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center. Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.

The man has been booked into the Clay County Jail on possible charges of felony harassment and felony criminal damage to property, both with hate crime enhancers.

Members of the Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota metropolitan area turned out with brushes, chemicals, and power washers Monday to help clean the mosque.

The mayors of four area cities issued a statement expressing their support for the Muslim community.

“Those criminal actions are completely contradictory to the values of tolerance, respect and acceptance we embrace in all of our communities,” the statement said. “The vandalism was a heinous act of hate attacking the center during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.”

