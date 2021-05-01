Artist goes back in time to paint 'Women of Faith' portraits

Next to Eve, Balma is, on this day, working on a portrait of Hagar. She was second wife to Abraham, an enslaved woman who bore the prophet’s children when his first wife, Sarah, was initially unable to have a child of her own.

“So her first son Ishmael was born, and here she is being visited in the desert by an angel,” said Balma, standing before the second work. Muslim tradition holds the prophet Mohammed is a direct descendant of Ishmael.

The third image is a group portrait of Abraham, Sarah, with their son Isaac, born to Sarah when she was 90, as well as Hagar and Ishmael.

The pictures are destined for the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Terni, Italy, about 40 miles outside Rome. The pastor there is an American and approached Balma, a Minneapolis native internationally known for his portraiture, to create frescoes after a renovation. The priest also asked Balma to suggest a theme.

“Of course, the church is the Immaculate Conception Church and I said: Why not dedicate them to women?” Balma said.

“There has never been a cycle of frescoes dedicated to women like this, ever,” he said “So, it adds something new to the art in the church and also brings something back, old, from history, as the use of frescoes.”