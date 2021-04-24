 Skip to main content
Assault-style rifle stolen from DNR truck
AP

Assault-style rifle stolen from DNR truck

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are trying to track down a thief who stole an assault-style rifle from a state Department of Natural Resources truck.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that two DNR trucks were broken into early Monday morning while they were parked in a Shoreview hotel parking lot. A number of DNR officers have been working with the Minnesota State Patrol and the National Guard to support police during Derek Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said the rifle was locked and secured in the vehicle but someone smashed the back window to get to it. The thief also made off with a 30-round magazine.

