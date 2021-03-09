At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case

“The whole point of that is that all lives should matter equally, and that should include police," he said.

A woman who was selected described herself as a “go-with-the-flow” person who could talk with anyone about anything. The woman, who is related to a police officer near Minneapolis, said she initially had a negative perception of Chauvin because of what she saw in the bystander video.

“That video just makes you sad.” she said. “Nobody wants to see somebody die, whether it was his fault or not.”

She said there could be many reasons why Chauvin would pin Floyd to the ground, and that while she has heard Floyd had drugs in his system when he died, she understands that may not have been a factor in his death.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, exercised two of his 15 peremptory challenges on potential jurors who identify as Hispanic, which led prosecutors to object that the jurors were being rejected because of their race. Cahill disagreed, noting that the second Hispanic juror to be dismissed had martial arts experience and referred to Chauvin's restraint as an “illegal” move. The judge said that man made it clear he would stick to his opinions until someone told him otherwise, improperly shifting the burden of proof to the defense.