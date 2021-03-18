Attorneys argue over letting expert testify in Floyd trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death argued Thursday over whether a forensic psychiatrist can testify about how people react to traumatic events, as both sides clash over how much the jury should hear of Floyd’s own actions.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said Dr. Sarah Vinson, of Atlanta, should be allowed to to testify how Floyd’s behavior as officers attempted to put him into the squad car was consistent with any reasonable person’s anxiety or panic during a traumatic event. Officers who confronted Floyd after he allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store pointed a gun at him, and he struggled and told them he had claustrophobia as they tried to force him into the car.

Prosecutors want to show that Floyd might have been unable to comply with the officers’ orders, and wasn't actually resisting arrest — something Blackwell said he was certain that former officer Derek Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, intended to do.

“The defense is doing a full-on trial of George Floyd, who is not on trial, but that is what they're doing," said Blackwell, who said the defense also planned to make arguments about Floyd's drug use.