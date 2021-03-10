Attorneys in ex-cop's trial probe jurors' views about police

Chauvin and three other officers were fired. The others face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges.

The juror chosen for the panel on Wednesday also said he has Minnesota Vikings’ season tickets as part of a family group. He said he doesn’t have a problem with players taking a knee to protest racism and doesn’t consider it disrespectful to police or the military, as critics of the practice do.

He said he had one potential problem — he’s scheduled to get married May 1 in Florida but was prepared to change his plans if the trial continues that long. Opening statements are scheduled for no sooner than March 29 and testimony is expected to last about four weeks, so it could get tight.

“We’ll do our best to get you to your wedding,” Judge Peter Cahill said as he informed the man he was on the jury. “Go ahead and throw me under the bus with your fiancée.”

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher used a peremptory challenge Wednesday to remove from the panel a woman who has a nephew who's a sheriff's deputy in western Minnesota. She said she was dismayed by the violence that followed Floyd's death.