Attorneys: Woman never saw a gun on man shot by task force

Nguyen and Rodne said they hope that commitments made by law enforcement to work toward more transparency and accountability since Floyd's death "will will be borne out through their actions as we work to shine a light on why Winston Smith lost his life last Thursday while on a lunch date.”

Jeff Storms, an attorney for Smith's family, said the government has now heard the “people's evidence” and the people deserve to hear the government's evidence in the case.

“There is a lack of transparency by the lack of body cameras. We now ask for the government to come forward and show us what they have to support this narrative that they created... now contradicted here today."

The BCA and Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lack of body camera footage of the shooting has raised questions in Minnesota, as Smith’s family members and activists continue to demand transparency. On Thursday, activists also called for the removal of Minnesota officers from federal task forces, and they said the BCA should not be investigating, alleging there is a conflict of interest when police investigate police.

Angela Rose Myers, president of the Minneapolis NAACP, was among those demanding transparency and accountability.