 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Audit: Cost of delayed Minnesota light rail doubles to $2.7B

A legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project shows the cost of Minnesota’s most expensive public works project has more than doubled over the past decade to $2.7 billion

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The cost of Minnesota’s most expensive public works project has more than doubled to $2.7 billion in a decade, according to a legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project released Friday.

The report by the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor says the rail line connecting downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie has been delayed by nine years and that 20% of the project remains unfunded. Auditors noted the regional planning agency building the line, the Metropolitan Council, has not indicated how the shortfall will be funded.

Southwest is an extension of the Green Line and is more than 60% finished. The Met Council said more than $1.6 billion has been spent on the project, which broke ground in 2019.

The audit cites several causes for the delays and cost overruns. They include uncertainty about the final location of freight rail along the route, special construction methods required to build a tunnel in the Kenilworth corridor in Minneapolis, and the late addition of a crash wall separating freight and light-rail trains just west of Target Field, the Star Tribune reported.

People are also reading…

A memo from the legislative auditor last fall also indicated that a “prolonged and significant” difference of opinion on construction issues between the Met Council and a major contractor for project had also contributed to a series of cost overruns.

The Minnesota House and Senate approved the audit last March.

Met Council officials recently said that 2027 was the target date to start passenger service — nine years later than the first projected date for opening. In 2011, the cost of the project was expected to be $1.2 billion.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken from a maximum-security prison in a Minneapolis suburb to the federal prison in Tucson. A Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman declined to give details of the circumstances of Chauvin's confinement in the new location. But Chauvin often spent most of his time in the state prison confined to his cell, in part for his safety in a population that typically has more violent offenders than federal prisons.

Minnesota nurses' union gives notice of strike plans

Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses said Thursday members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. The strike notice follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations and involves seven health care systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Nurses have taken issue with not only wages, but staffing levels which they say are dangerously low and with support following the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals have argued that the proposals by the union and its nurses are too costly. The nurses are seeking more than 30% increases in compensation by the end of the three-year contract while the hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down State Fair

Strong storms knocked down trees and caused more than 27,000 people to lose power across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the metro area, but by Sunday afternoon fewer than 2,500 Xcel Energy customers were still without power. At the State Fair, the heavy rain sent many people fleeing for the exits. Fairgoer Marisa Palmer said the storm was scary at first. The State Fair planned to offer refunds for the cancelled concert, but no significant damage was reported at the fairgrounds, so the event was back open Sunday.

Man, two children killed in Anoka County crash

A man and two young children have died and several others have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in a Twin Cities suburb. Authorities say an SUV driven by a man and carrying a woman and three children crossed a median in Ham Lake and crashed into a pickup truck towing a trailer Sunday afternoon. The SUV driver and one of the children, a toddler, were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say an infant was taken by air to a hospital and later declared dead. The third child was also airlifted to a hospital and was in critical condition. The woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A judge has again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs a lawsuit from the state’s lone abortion clinic. The clinic argues that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick on Thursday granted the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. The ban was set to take effect Friday. It’s the second time that Romanick has put the trigger ban on hold. He ruled last month that Attorney General Drew Wrigley was premature in setting a July 28 closing date. The clinic has already moved its services a few miles away to Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'

Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'

A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly before she turned 18 has testified that she agonized several years ago about whether to cooperate with federal investigators who were looking into child abuse allegations involving the singer. The woman, who is now 37 and going by the pseudonym “Jane” at Kelly's Chicago trial, told the court Friday that she ultimately did cooperate with the investigation because she didn't want to “carry his lies.” During cross-examination, she conceded that she lied at one point when she told federal agents that she wasn’t sure if Kelly had abused minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want to get others in trouble.

UW Health nurses plan to issue strike notice Friday

Hundreds of nurses who work for UW Health plan to notify administrators of their intention to strike if they don’t recognize their union in a protracted battle to regain bargaining rights.  The union, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said it will issue the legally required 10-day notice of its intent to strike on Friday, setting the clock ticking for a possible strike Sept. 13 to Sept. 16. The notice follows a vote taken by hundreds of nurses last month in which 99% approved moving forward with the strike, according to the union. The health care system includes several clinics in the greater Madison area, as well as UW Health hospital, Madison East Hospital and the American Family Children’s Hospital.

R Kelly jury picked in child pornography, trial-fixing case

R Kelly jury picked in child pornography, trial-fixing case

A federal jury has been impaneled R. Kelly’s to decide multiple charges against the R&B singer, as prosecutors and defense attorneys argued about whether the government improperly sought to keep some Blacks from the jury. Kelly, who is Black, is accused of enticing minors for sex, producing child pornography and fixing his 2008 state child pornography trial at which he was acquitted. Kelly's attorney accused prosecutors of seeking to strike Blacks “to deny Mr. Kelly a jury of his peers.” Prosecutors noted multiple African American had already made it onto the jury before the defense objected. About half the 12 jurors impaneled were identified as Black by the judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys. Six alternates were also selected. Opening statements begin Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina VP assassination attempt: Gun jams during bid to kill Kirchner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News