Authorities: Grand Forks airman downs in Minnesota river

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The military says a Grand Forks Air Force Base airman drowned in the Red Lake River near Red Lake Falls, Minnesota.

The Air Force said 24-year-old Nestor Chua Jr. was found dead Saturday. Officials say his body was retrieved from the river at about 4:45 p.m.

KVRR reports authorities were called to the river around 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning.

Chua’s body was found in about 20 feet of water.

Authorities say the drowning appears to be accidental, but remains under investigation.

Chua was from Anchorage, Alaska and had been in the Air Force since 2016.

