Authorities identify 10-year-old shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have an identified a 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot in downtown Minneapolis.
KSTP-TV reported Monday that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Amare Rasaun Mayberry-Campbell of Andover was shot Friday evening in an apartment building.
Police responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. and found Mayberry-Campbell shot. He was alone with juvenile family member. First responders tried to help the boy but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
