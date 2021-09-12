Authorities say 67% of northern Minnesota wildfire contained

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday that a vast majority of the Greenwood Lake wildfire in northern Minnesota is contained, one month after lighting ignited the blaze in the Superior National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the nearly 27,000-acre fire was 67% contained as of Sunday morning. The Forest Service had said last week that the fire was nearly half under control as hundreds of firefighters were still being dispatched to the area.

“I think the team is feeling really good about how things are looking out there. There’s been a lot of great work done and progress made taking advantage of this cooler weather,” Fire Service spokeswoman Stefani Spencer. said “The containment is pretty much growing every day.”

Spencer added that the public is happy to have roads open, including all traffic opened along Highway 2. She said the closure was an inconvenience and frustration for folks traveling to Ely and the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the Star Tribune reported.