Authorities say Red Lake Nation officer shot and killed

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A Red Lake Nation police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday while responding to a call on the far northern Minnesota reservation, authorities said.

The FBI’s Minneapolis office said on Twitter that the officer with was shot as officers responded to a call at a home. Authorities apprehended a suspected shooter and were investigating, the FBI's tweet said.

Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki ordered flags lowered to half-staff and shut down non-essential programs “out of respect and honor” for the fallen officer, according to a Facebook post.

The tribe did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The Red Lake Reservation is in northwest Minnesota, about 160 miles from the Canadian border. It covers about 1,260 square miles and is home to about half of the tribe's 14,000 members.

The four communities on the reservation are Little Rock, Ponemah, Red Lake and Redby.

