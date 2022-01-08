 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baby taken from mother in stolen car found safe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A missing 1-year-old boy has been found and reunited with his family, hours after a man stole his mother’s vehicle with the baby in the back seat.

The Star Tribune reports police were notified around 3:30 p.m. Friday of the stolen vehicle with a child inside. An Amber Alert was issued around 5:15 p.m.

Police believe the mother momentarily left her car running with the baby inside. A man wearing a black sweater took the vehicle and drove east on Lake Street.

At about 6:30 p.m. Brooklyn Park Police say officers responded to a 911 hang-up call. When they arrived they found the child was anonymously returned to his family uninjured.

At about 6:40 p.m. officers found the stolen vehicle unoccupied, a mile and a half away from the initial incident.

Minneapolis police are working to identify the suspect.

