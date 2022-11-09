Bank ordered to pay $563 million to victims of Petters fraud

Two years after states around the country passed an unprecedented number of police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, some are struggling to make the new policies stick. The momentum for change has slowed from its earlier frenetic pace. Some of the reforms have been rolled back or at least tweaked after police complained that the new policies were hindering their ability to catch criminals. Legal experts say police killings of Black people over the last decade — epitomized by Floyd’s killing — have altered the trajectory of policing. But change has come about unevenly in thousands of police departments across the U.S.