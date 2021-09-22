 Skip to main content
BCA responds to "use of force" incident in Mounds View

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (AP) — Multiple authorities were in Mounds View on Wednesday afternoon after an incident involving law enforcement.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted that its agents were on the scene of an “officer use of force incident that occurred in Mounds View.” The tweet provided no additional details, but said more information would be released.

Photos from the scene show a dark law enforcement SUV stretched across the sidewalk, perpendicular to the street, with the hood of the SUV pointing toward a broken fence. A pile of items, including what looks like a duffel bag, was on the grass near the fence. Crime scene tape surrounded the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

