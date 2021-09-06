Bear sightings on rise as they seek food amid drought

MINNE (AP) — Black bear sightings are on the rise in Minnesota, as this summer’s drought has made it harder the animals to find the food they need to prepare for hibernation.

This time of year, Minnesota’s black bears are trying to eat as many as 10,000 to 15,000 calories a day. They start to feed nocturnally and for longer periods of time on nutrition-rich acorns, hazelnuts and berries — food sources that are harder to find because of the drought. Bears are now increasingly seeking out backyard bird feeders and other food sources.

“There have been a lot of anecdotal reports of bears all over the place this year,” Andy Tri, acting bear project leader with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, told Minnesota Public Radio News.

The state’s bear population has remained stable for nearly a decade at between 12,000 and 15,000 statewide, Tri said. However, their range is expanding, especially into the northern Twin Cities suburbs, he said.

“So people who grew up there and didn’t grow up seeing bears are now seeing bears regularly,” Tri said.