Bicyclist who died following crash near Chaska was ski coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the bicyclist who was struck near Chaska last month and later died.

Sixty-six-year-old John Dyste was hit by a driver Aug. 31 near the intersection of county roads 40 and 11. Authorities have not explained the circumstances leading up to the crash. Dyste, of Carver, died Sept. 8 at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Dyste was the nordic ski coach at St. Louis Park High School.

“He loved nordic skiing, and he loved the kids here,” St. Louis Park Athletic Director Andy Ewald told the Star Tribune Monday. “He loved sharing his knowledge of the sport.”

The driver who struck Dyste, a 75-year-old woman from Belle Plaine, was checked out by emergency responders for minor injuries, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

