ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Biden administration moves to protect Boundary Waters wilderness in northern Minnesota from proposed copper-nickel mine.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The City of Winsted posted a message on its Facebook page urging residents to avoid the area. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis
A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy's industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the analysis found residential prices are around the national average but industrial customers are paying about 20% more. State regulators want electricity rates for all Minnesotans, including industrial customers, to ring in at least 5% below the national average. The analysis comes as the utility is seeking regulators' permission to increase residential rates by 17.5% and industrial rates by 14%. The utility's spokesperson says customers' bills are low relative to national averages, reflecting Minnesotans' efforts to conserve energy.
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead. The deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. The sheriff did not say how the suspect died, and didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis
A Minnesota woman has admitted to leaving her newborn baby to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the baby's death. Matter admitted she left the baby boy after giving birth in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River. Prosecutors say DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found by the Mississippi in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case. Investigators arrested Matter in May 2022 at her home in Belvidere Township. She will be sentenced April 28.
Patrick Mahomes has a very sore right ankle. Jalen Hurts has a bum right shoulder. Even so, neither quarterback is complaining in the lead up to Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough Wednesday and then headed out for an afternoon practice, four days after a Jacksonville pass rusher landed on his ankle and forced him to hobble off the field in pain. The Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Hurts said Wednesday that his shoulder is still sore, though he didn’t seem concerned. The Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship, also on Sunday. The winners of the conference title games will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that pollute waterways. The agency hasn't revised its rules dealing with the nation's largest hog, poultry and cattle operations since 2008. Farm manure and fertilizer runoff fouls lakes and streams. It's a leading cause of harmful algae blooms. EPA says it reconsidered its intention to leave existing rules in place after an environmental group filed a lawsuit. The agency says it will gather information on how bad the pollution is and what new methods might bring improvements.
Authorities say a White Bear Lake police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while trying to make an arrest. Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. White Bear Lake Police Capt. Phil Henry says the officer was wounded and taken the hospital. The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover, but details of the officer’s injuries were not immediately released. The suspect was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail.
Progressive legislators are hoping the time is right to hike taxes on the rich, especially after three pandemic years. In a coordinated effort, lawmakers in eight states are proposing new taxes on their resident billionaires and ultra-millionaires. The ideas — unveiled in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, New York and Washington — include a “wealth tax” on assets in some states — a concept that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren advocated for, but that hasn’t gained traction in Congress. Similar bills have died before, but the political left isn’t ready to give up on a populist argument that the richest Americans need to pay more in taxes.
A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reports the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member's earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene. The St. Paul school district said in a statement that that the school was locked down following reports of shots fired near the facility. Investigators say they haven't determined whether the teens involved in the fight were students at the school.
Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving life in prison without parole. Corrections officials say the 73-year-old Blom died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping the 19-year-old Barnum woman from a convenience store in Moose Lake. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video, which was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations. The convicted sex offender was accused of strangling Poirier and burning her body on his vacation property.