Biden scheduled to tout infrastructure plan in Rosemount

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden is slated to visit a Twin Cities suburb this week to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

The White House announced Friday that Biden will visit Rosemount on Tuesday.

The president has been making multiple stops around the country to highlight the infrastructure package.

The White House has projected the package will deliver $4.5 billion to Minnesota for highways, $800 million for public transportation and about $300 million for bridge work over a five-year span, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The state also is in line for $680 million for water projects, at least $100 million for broadband expansion and about $297 million for airport infrastructure.

Biden won Minnesota by about 7 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election.

