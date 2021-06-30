Bismarck company buys North Dakota coal-fired power plant

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck energy marketer that sells wholesale electric power announced Wednesday it will purchase North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant from a Minnesota company that had intended to close it if a buyer could not be found.

Rainbow Energy Center LLC said it reached an agreement to acquire the Coal Creek Station in west-central North Dakota from Maple Grove, Minnesota-based Great River Energy. The acquisition also includes the purchase of associated transmission lines that run from central North Dakota to Minnesota by Nexus Line LLC, an affiliate of Rainbow Energy.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

North Dakota’s Legislature this year passed a sheaf of pro-coal measures that include loans, grants and millions of dollars in tax breaks, though it is unclear how those may be utilized.

“We have not received any money from the state,” Rainbow Energy President Stacy Tschider said on a conference call. “We have the capital to fulfill the closure of this deal later this year.”